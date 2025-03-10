Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Havila Shipping Secures More Work for Havila Borg PSV

Havila Borg PSV (Credit: Havila Shipping)
Norwegian offshore support vessel owner Havila Shipping has signed a contract with Peterson Den Helder for its platform supply vessel (PSV) Havila Borg.

The contract, signed on market terms, is planned to be in direct continuation of existing contract and for a firm period of three wells estimated to 215 days, with optional periods for five wells, each estimated to 65 days.

To remind, Havila Shipping and Peterson Den Helder signed a contract for the PSV back in August 2024.

Built in 2009, Havila Borg features Havyard 832 design. The PSV is 78.6 meters long, with the breadth of 17.6 meters and deck of 800 m2. It can accommodate 23 people.

