EnerMech Gets ONE Guyana FPSO Pre-Commissioning Job

Energy industry services firm EnerMech has been selected to carry out pre-commissioning work on the ONE Guyana FPSO for Guyana Deepwater Operations, SBM Offshore’s subsidiary in Guyana.

The FPSO is currently on its way to Guyana, having departed Singapore in February, and is set to arrive to its destination later in 2025. It will be deployed at ExxonMobil’s Yellowtail field.

Under the pre-commissioning contract, EnerMech will execute critical operations including offshore risers leak testing, gas injection riser de-watering, umbilical electrical and fiber optic testing, along with the installation of interconnecting tubing and flushing and testing equipment on the ONE Guyana FPSO.

The ONE Guyana FPSO, commissioned by SBM Offshore for ExxonMobil Guyana, is designed to produce approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day, with an associated gas treatment capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day, and a water injection capacity of approximately 300,000 barrels per day.

It will be spread-moored in a water depth of around 1,800 meters and will have the capacity to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

EnerMech delivered pre-commissioning campaigns for all three FPSOs currently producing in the field - the Liza Destiny, Liza Unity and Prosperity.

More recently, EnerMech has additionally secured the Gas-to-Energy Pipeline Pre-Commissioning Project which included the Destiny and Unity FPSOs TARs.

"The ONE Guyana FPSO pre-commissioning scope of work requires precise execution and deep technical expertise to manage the complex challenges these operations present, and we have consistently delivered successful outcomes for SBM GDO in the region,” said Frazer Thomson, EnerMech’s VP of Operations in Americas.