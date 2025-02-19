ONE Guyana FPSO En Route to ExxonMobil’s Yellowtail Field

The fourth floating production facility to be operated by a consortium led by Exxon Mobil in Guyana has departed from Singapore on its route to the South American country's waters, according to a company executive and LSEG vessel tracking data seen on Tuesday.

Once the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is installed, the consortium plans to boost output capacity to 940,000 barrels per day (bpd) later this year. The group produced an average of 616,000 bpd last year after upgrades at two of its three facilities.

The fourth FPSO, One Guyana, was built by SBM Offshore with a 250,000-bpd output capacity. Two more vessels are expected to arrive in Guyana in the coming two years.

"I'm very pleased to announce (that it) just left Singapore today on its way home to Guyana," said Hunter Farris, Exxon's Vice President for Deepwater, at Guyana's Energy Conference in Georgetown.

The floating facility began moving on Tuesday on its way from Singapore through the Malacca Strait, vessel tracking data showed.





(Reuters - Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Kemol KingEditing by Marguerita Choy)