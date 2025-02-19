Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ONE Guyana FPSO En Route to ExxonMobil’s Yellowtail Field

ONE Guyana FPSO (Credit: Screenshot/Video by SBM Offshore)
ONE Guyana FPSO (Credit: Screenshot/Video by SBM Offshore)

The fourth floating production facility to be operated by a consortium led by Exxon Mobil in Guyana has departed from Singapore on its route to the South American country's waters, according to a company executive and LSEG vessel tracking data seen on Tuesday.

Once the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is installed, the consortium plans to boost output capacity to 940,000 barrels per day (bpd) later this year. The group produced an average of 616,000 bpd last year after upgrades at two of its three facilities.

The fourth FPSO, One Guyana, was built by SBM Offshore with a 250,000-bpd output capacity. Two more vessels are expected to arrive in Guyana in the coming two years.

"I'm very pleased to announce (that it) just left Singapore today on its way home to Guyana," said Hunter Farris, Exxon's Vice President for Deepwater, at Guyana's Energy Conference in Georgetown.

The floating facility began moving on Tuesday on its way from Singapore through the Malacca Strait, vessel tracking data showed.


(Reuters - Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Kemol KingEditing by Marguerita Choy)

Industry News Activity South America Asia Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

ADNOC Secures LNG Supply Deal with India's BPCL
(Credit: CNOOC)

CNOOC Starts Production at Offshore Oil Filed Equipped...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

ONE Guyana FPSO En Route to ExxonMobil’s Yellowtail Field

ONE Guyana FPSO En Route to Ex

Halliburton Unveils Next-Gen EcoStar® Electric Safety Valve, Advancing Well Safety and Efficiency

DOF’s Skandi Implementer Vessel Returns to GoM for Two Subsea Projects

DOF’s Skandi Implementer Vesse

Prosafe Sells Safe Concordia Flotel

Prosafe Sells Safe Concordia F

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine