Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Renews Facility Management Contract with Coor

The Statfjord C platform in the North Sea (Credit: Harald Pettersen/Equinor)
The Statfjord C platform in the North Sea (Credit: Harald Pettersen/Equinor)

Facility management services firm Coor has secured an extension contract with Equinor for facility management services on its offshore oil platforms in the North Sea.

Coor has delivered facility management services to five of Equinor’s oil platforms since 2015.

Equinor and Coor have now agreed to extend the agreement by five years with an option to extend it for a further five years. The agreement is worth some $24.5 million annually.

Coor is responsible for providing and developing a number of services for Equinor’s staff working on the company’s oil platforms. These include restaurant services, cleaning, accommodation and reception.

The extension applies from July 1, 2025, Coor informed.

“We are very pleased that Equinor has chosen to continue the co-operation with Coor. We have more than 200 employees delivering world-class service every day in the North Sea. We look forward to continuing to develop our services in close collaboration with Equinor,” said Stine Solheim, CEO of Coor in Norway.

Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Italy’s Saipem and Norway’s Subsea7 Merger to Create...
L to R: Keelan Adamson, Jeremy Thigpen (Credit: Transocean)

Transocean Promotes Adamson to CEO

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Germany Moves Toward Energy Independence but Falls Short of Climate Target

Germany Moves Toward Energy In

Subsea7 Marks 53% Profit Rise Ahead of Planned Saipem Merger

Subsea7 Marks 53% Profit Rise

Eni Takes 46% Quarterly Profit Hit

Eni Takes 46% Quarterly Profit

US Grants License Extension to Serica Energy for Rhum Field

US Grants License Extension to

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine