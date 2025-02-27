Equinor Renews Facility Management Contract with Coor

Facility management services firm Coor has secured an extension contract with Equinor for facility management services on its offshore oil platforms in the North Sea.

Coor has delivered facility management services to five of Equinor’s oil platforms since 2015.

Equinor and Coor have now agreed to extend the agreement by five years with an option to extend it for a further five years. The agreement is worth some $24.5 million annually.

Coor is responsible for providing and developing a number of services for Equinor’s staff working on the company’s oil platforms. These include restaurant services, cleaning, accommodation and reception.

The extension applies from July 1, 2025, Coor informed.

“We are very pleased that Equinor has chosen to continue the co-operation with Coor. We have more than 200 employees delivering world-class service every day in the North Sea. We look forward to continuing to develop our services in close collaboration with Equinor,” said Stine Solheim, CEO of Coor in Norway.