KOTUG Completes SPM Buoy Upgrade for Azule Energy

100 GTP CALM Buoy W&R DSC Image: KOTUG
400_Waveboat support_DCS Image: KOTUG
KOTUG completed the replacement of the bogie wheel and rail system on Azule Energy's Single Point Mooring (SPM) CALM buoy in Angola's Block 18. This buoy, one of the largest of its kind in the world, was installed in 2007 at approximately 1,200 meters. It is the primary export route for oil from the Greater Plutonio FPSO.

The key objective for the project was to ensure that the replacement work was carried out without disrupting ongoing oil production and export operations. To achieve this, KOTUG’s team conducted a comprehensive site survey, handled engineering and procurement, and developed detailed procedures to ensure safe, high-quality execution within the limited timeframe between tanker calls at the SPM.

In October 2024, KOTUG’s 31-person team worked around the clock to complete the work safely, finishing 7 hours ahead of schedule despite the CALM buoy being handed over 15 hours later than expected. The 24-hour operation included transfers between the DP2 Offshore Support Vessel and the CALM buoy during nighttime—an unusual field task.

