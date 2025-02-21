Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Constellation Plans Oslo Stock Exchange Listing

Amaralina Star drillship (Credit: Constellation)
Amaralina Star drillship (Credit: Constellation)

Constellation, a major offshore oil and gas drilling services provider in Brazil, operating 22% country´s offshore drilling rigs, has outlined its plan to list the company’s shares Euronext Growth Oslo.

Constellation, with 1,800 employees and a 45-year track record, is currently in the first quartile of Petrobras’ ranking of drilling contractors, operating all its rigs under one single hub in Brazil.

According to the company, it is well positioned to benefit from Brazil’s ultra-deepwater drilling activity, driven by the vast potential oil and gas reserves in the pre-salt layer offshore Brazil.

Constellation owns and operates a fleet of seven offshore rigs, including six ultra-deepwater dynamically positioned rigs, with contract backlog of approximately $2.1 billion with a remaining average duration of 2.8 years as of fourth quarter of 2024.

Additionally, starting in the third quarter of 2025, Constellation will manage and operate the Tidal Action rig from Hanwha.

“We are excited to list Constellation on Euronext Growth, enhancing share liquidity for our investors. With a strong contract backlog and a cost efficiency advantage, we anticipate robust cash generation to support debt reduction while preserving financial flexibility.

“The company remains committed to a capital allocation and financial policy framework that prioritizes debt repayment, maximizes dividend potential, and leaves room to pursue accretive growth initiatives.” said Rodrigo Ribeiro, CEO of Constellation.

In December 2024, Constellation completed a comprehensive recapitalization, leaving it with $650 million in senior secured notes due 2029 and over $180 million in cash, on a pro forma basis.

Constellation has 1,519,918,308 outstanding shares and, according to the company, it does not plan to raise capital as part of the listing.

A portion of Constellation’s shares are already registered in Euronext Securities Oslo (VPS) through Norwegian Depository Receipts (NDRs).

Recent OTC trades of NDRs imply a market value of the company of approximately $719.6 million.

Pending final approval from the Oslo Stock Exchange and market conditions, Constellation expects to begin trading on Euronext Growth Oslo on or around March 6, 2025.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Scarabeo 8 drilling rig (Credit: Saipem)

Aker BP’s Norwegian Sea Wildcat Comes Up Dry
Petrojarl I FPSO (Credit: Amplus Energy)

Amplus Energy Services Buys Altera’s FPSO Fresh Off Duty...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Asso.subsea Introduces Marine Technology Business Unit

Asso.subsea Introduces Marine

Petronas Inks Two More PSCs for Bid Round 2024, Launches Round 2025

Petronas Inks Two More PSCs fo

Vår Energi Picks Operator for Offshore Helicopter Services in Norway

Vår Energi Picks Operator for

Spain to Open First Offshore Wind Tender Later in 2025

Spain to Open First Offshore W

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine