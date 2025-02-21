Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker BP’s Norwegian Sea Wildcat Comes Up Dry

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has drilled a dry wildcat well in the Bounty Updip prospect in the Norwegian Sea.

The wildcat well 6306/6-3 S was drilled in production license 886, which was part of the awards in predefined areas (APA) 2016, with results announced in February 2017.

Aker BP is the operator of the license, holding 60% working interest, with partners ConocoPhillips and Petoro holding 20% each.

The well is located on the Frøya High, 30 kilometers south of the Fenja field.

This was the second well in the license, and was drilled using Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible rig, designed for harsh environments and capable of operating both in deep and shallow waters.

The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

