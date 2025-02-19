Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

WFW Advises Eurazeo on Investment in Offshore Service Vessel Platform

Watson Farley & Williams (‘WFW’) advised Eurazeo, acting as lead investor via its Eurazeo Transition Infrastructure Fund, on a $73m investment in new offshore service vessel platform MPC OSE Offshore. The platform, a joint venture between MPC Capital and O.S. Energy, helps develop, build, and manage service support vessels for offshore wind farms. The consortium of investors comprised the European family office and others in addition to Eurazeo.

A leading European investment group with $37bn AUM, Eurazeo supports 600+ mid-market companies across Europe, Asia, and the United States.

MPC Capital is a global investment and asset manager with $5bn AUM specializing in transport, energy, and infrastructure projects.

The cross-border, multidisciplinary WFW team that advised Eurazeo was led by Germany Head and Maritime Partner Dr. Christian Finnern, supported by Munich Partner Dr. Dirk Janssen and Associate Christian Schulten-Baumer and Hamburg Associate Maximilian Hennig. Hamburg Partner Verena Scheibe was advised on tax law, supported by managing associate Verena Weider and Frankfurt senior associate Manuel Rustler. Regulatory expertise was provided by Hamburg Partner Dr Christine Bader, with Frankfurt Senior Associate Alexander Piepenbrock advising on financing matters. London Partner Charles Buss advised on English law issues, with Paris Partner Romain Girtanner providing French tax law expertise.

Christian commented: “With this investment, Eurazeo takes advantage of the growing demand for specialized offshore vessels and the further development of the European offshore wind sector. We are pleased to have advised them on this strategic investment at the interface of our core sectors of transport, energy, and infrastructure”.

Finance Vessels People Offshore Energy OSV Industry News SOV

Related Offshore News

Copyright evannovostro/AdobeStock

Borr Drilling Reports Strong Q4
Copyright luzitanija/AdobeStock

Guyana, Dominican Confer on Oil Drilling, Refining

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

Seatrium Wins Saudi Jack-up Contract

Seatrium Wins Saudi Jack-up Co

Borr Drilling Reports Strong Q4

Borr Drilling Reports Strong Q

WFW Advises Eurazeo on Investment in Offshore Service Vessel Platform

Enefit Green, Sumitomo Partner Up to Develop Offshore Wind Farm in Estonia

Enefit Green, Sumitomo Partner

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine