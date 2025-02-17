Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Kongsberg Maritime to Equip Bibby Marine’s Fully-Electric CSOV

Bibby Marine's eCSOV (Credit: Bibby Marine)
Bibby Marine's eCSOV (Credit: Bibby Marine)

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract to supply an integrated package of equipment for Bibby Marine’s new electric Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (eCSOV), the world’s first fully-electric offshore vessel.

Kongsberg Maritime will provide full-electric rim-drive propulsion with azimuth and tunnel thrusters. The scope of supply also includes the automation system, full electrical control system, Dynamic Positioning, and thruster control.

The new eCSOV will feature the largest ever battery installation on an offshore vessel, with a capacity of 25MWh.

Kongsberg Maritime’s equipment will integrate with the battery system and optimize the use of energy on board.

U.K.-based Bibby Marine has commissioned this pioneering service operation vessel from Spain's Armon shipyard. 

The hybrid vessel will be capable of operating entirely on electricity for a full day via the Blue Whale Battery Energy Storage System from Norway’s Corvus Energy.

This lithium iron phosphate system will enable the vessel to operate on electricity for 24 hours.

The vessel is expected to be delivered in 2027.

“The eCSOV marks a significant milestone not only for Bibby Marine and its partners, but also for the entire maritime industry and will certainly push the boundaries of innovation in the offshore energy sector,” said Gavin Forward, Bibby Marine New Build Project Director.

“We are delighted to be part of this groundbreaking project with Bibby Marine, as they take hybrid operations in the offshore market, to the next level. Our integrated package of advanced maritime technologies will ensure the new eCSOV operates with unparalleled efficiency and sustainability, setting a new standard for the industry,” added Birger Teien Evensen, Sales Director - Offshore, at Kongsberg Maritime.

Shipbuilding Marine Equipment Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind eCSOV

Related Offshore News

Future CTV of the EMYN offshore wind farm (Credit: Louis Dreyfus Armateurs)

Louis Dreyfus, Tidal Transit JV to Supply CTV for French...
Svanen heavy lift vessel (Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord’s Heavy Lift Vessel Installs First Monopile at...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Petrobras Starts Production at Largest FPSO to Operate Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Starts Production at

Current News

CorPower Gets Funding for Wave Energy Scale-Up

CorPower Gets Funding for Wave

FMS Expands Survey, Positioning Capabilities with Acquisition

FMS Expands Survey, Positionin

Belgian Energy Island Faces Three-Year Delay as Elia Postpones HVDC Contracts

Belgian Energy Island Faces Th

Eni Agrees Gas Export Offshore Cyprus via Egypt’s Existing Infrastructure

Eni Agrees Gas Export Offshore

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine