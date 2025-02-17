Kongsberg Maritime to Equip Bibby Marine’s Fully-Electric CSOV

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract to supply an integrated package of equipment for Bibby Marine’s new electric Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (eCSOV), the world’s first fully-electric offshore vessel.

Kongsberg Maritime will provide full-electric rim-drive propulsion with azimuth and tunnel thrusters. The scope of supply also includes the automation system, full electrical control system, Dynamic Positioning, and thruster control.

The new eCSOV will feature the largest ever battery installation on an offshore vessel, with a capacity of 25MWh.

Kongsberg Maritime’s equipment will integrate with the battery system and optimize the use of energy on board.

U.K.-based Bibby Marine has commissioned this pioneering service operation vessel from Spain's Armon shipyard.

The hybrid vessel will be capable of operating entirely on electricity for a full day via the Blue Whale Battery Energy Storage System from Norway’s Corvus Energy.

This lithium iron phosphate system will enable the vessel to operate on electricity for 24 hours.

The vessel is expected to be delivered in 2027.

“The eCSOV marks a significant milestone not only for Bibby Marine and its partners, but also for the entire maritime industry and will certainly push the boundaries of innovation in the offshore energy sector,” said Gavin Forward, Bibby Marine New Build Project Director.

“We are delighted to be part of this groundbreaking project with Bibby Marine, as they take hybrid operations in the offshore market, to the next level. Our integrated package of advanced maritime technologies will ensure the new eCSOV operates with unparalleled efficiency and sustainability, setting a new standard for the industry,” added Birger Teien Evensen, Sales Director - Offshore, at Kongsberg Maritime.