Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Bibby Marine Inks Shipbuilding Contract for eCSOV with Spanish Shipyard

(Credit: Bibby Marine)
(Credit: Bibby Marine)

Bibby Marine has signed a new shipbuilding contract with Spanish shipyard Armon to build its electric Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (eCSOV) for offshore wind industry.

The eCSOV will feature a battery system complemented by dual-fuel methanol engines offering alternative green operating solutions.

With the capability to operate solely on battery power for a typical full day of operations, the range of the vessel will allow for passage from field to port and return.

Integrating digitalization and AI into the vessel’s design will be key to maintaining and improving its efficiently over its life, according to Bibby Marine.

Located in Vigo, Spain, Armon has been operating since 1963, and its selection follows Bibby Marine’s move away from the original shipbuilders Gondan.

“We are excited to launch this vessel, as we understand that its delivery will be a game changer for our industry, speeding up our journey to achieve net zero emissions and leave other operators in our clean wake.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside our new partners Armon and move to the next stage of our project. The delivery of this vessel will bring our clean vision to life, confident it will mean significant advancements to our industry,” said Nigel Quinn said, Bibby Marine’s CEO.

“The complexity of the eCSOV underscores its importance, not only as a technological challenge but as a statement of commitment to a cleaner and greener future.”

“At Armon, we have been deeply focused on developing solutions that significantly reduce emissions, and this vessel allows us to further demonstrate the expertise we have built in this critical area,” added Laudelino Alperi, Armon’s CEO.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind CSOV eCSOV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: NYK)

NYK Launches Japan’s Offshore Wind Ship Management Firm
(Credit: Boskalis)

Boskalis to Bolster Fleet with ‘Largest Subsea Rock...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

Bibby Marine Inks Shipbuilding Contract for eCSOV with Spanish Shipyard

Bibby Marine Inks Shipbuilding

Yinson Production Scoops $1B Investment to Upscale FPSO Business

Yinson Production Scoops $1B I

NYK Launches Japan’s Offshore Wind Ship Management Firm

NYK Launches Japan’s Offshore

Aker BP Bites Dust in North Sea

Aker BP Bites Dust in North Se

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine