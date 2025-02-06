Aker BP Bites Dust in North Sea

Norwegian oil and gas firm Aker BP and its partners have drilled a dry well in the North Sea offshore Norway.

The drilling was carried out north of the Gjøa field at the wildcat well 35/6-5 S, located in production license 1110, which was part of the awards in predefined areas (APA) 2020, announced in February 2021.

There has been significant interest in the area in recent years, with several production licenses awarded nearby.

This was the first well in the license, and it was drilled by the Odfjell rig Deepsea Nordkapp.

The license is operated by Aker BP with 55% working interest, with partners Vår Energi and Harbour Energy holding 30% and 15% respectively.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Lower Cretaceous reservoir rocks in the Agat Formation. The well encountered sandstone layers with poor to moderate reservoir quality, and following analysis, has been permanently plugged and abandoned.