Vår Energi Gets Green Light for Dilling Op in North Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Vår Energi a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 7/1-4 S in production license 1090, in which Vår Energi holds an operating stake of 50%, along with partners Petoro (20%), Aker BP (20%), and Equinor (10%).

The drilling operation will be done using COSL’s COSLPioneer semi-submersible drilling rig, designed to operate in water depths of up 750 meters.

The unit is of GM4000 design, suitable for North Sea, Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.

Station keeping is maintained by an 8-line mooring system or by dynamic position mode maintained by 6 fixed pitch, variable speed thrusters (DP3).