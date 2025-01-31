Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vår Energi Gets Green Light for Dilling Op in North Sea

COSLPioneer rig (Credit: COSL)
COSLPioneer rig (Credit: COSL)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Vår Energi a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 7/1-4 S in production license 1090, in which Vår Energi holds an operating stake of 50%, along with partners Petoro (20%), Aker BP (20%), and Equinor (10%).

The drilling operation will be done using COSL’s COSLPioneer semi-submersible drilling rig, designed to operate in water depths of up 750 meters.

The unit is of GM4000 design, suitable for North Sea, Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.

Station keeping is maintained by an 8-line mooring system or by dynamic position mode maintained by 6 fixed pitch, variable speed thrusters (DP3).

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Deepsea Atlantic rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Odfjell Drilling Secures $148M Extension with Equinor for...
Triton FPSO (Credit: Dana Petroleum)

Dana Petroleum Keeps Imrandd for UK Assets’ Integrity...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

Borr Drilling Agrees $125M Payment Settlement with Mexican Client

Borr Drilling Agrees $125M Pay

Santos Hires Weststar-GAP for Timor-Leste Offshore Helicopter Services

Santos Hires Weststar-GAP for

Cadeler Takes Delivery of Its Sixth Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Cadeler Takes Delivery of Its

Ørsted Appoints New CEO as Mads Nipper Steps Down

Ørsted Appoints New CEO as Mad

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine