Halliburton Bags Major Drilling Contract with Petrobras Off Brazil

© lazyllama / Adobe Stock
U.S. oilfield services firm Halliburton has secured a contract from Petrobras for integrated drilling services across several offshore fields in Brazil.

The contract scope includes drilling services for development and exploration wells over a three-year period.

The contract, expected to begin in 2025, represents Halliburton’s largest service contract with Petrobras, the company said, without revealing the value of the agreement.

In this contract, Halliburton will provide iCruise intelligent rotary steerable system (RSS) to reduce well time and place wells accurately, and LOGIXTM automation and remote operations platform to improve well construction consistency and performance.

Halliburton will also provide its ultra-deep resistivity service, EarthStar, to position production boreholes and map reservoirs.

To address the technical limits of drilling fluids in offshore areas, Halliburton will also deploy its BaraLogix real-time service to reduce lost time through advanced hydraulic software, surface measurement automation, and predictive analytics.

In addition, Halliburton plans to use several other exclusive technologies such as Cerebro in-bit sensing and introduce innovative solutions such as the Reservoir Xaminer formation testing service. This service detects structural reservoir complexities and drives more informed decisions in drilling, completion, and production.

"This contract demonstrates Halliburton’s strength in deep and ultra-deep offshore drilling and well construction," said Waldomiro Mendes, vice president, Brazil, Halliburton.

