Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

FET to Supply Spain's ACSM with ROV, LARS

The FET Perry XLX EVO II will be delivered in Q2 2025 to ACSM. Image courtesy FET
The FET Perry XLX EVO II will be delivered in Q2 2025 to ACSM. Image courtesy FET

Forum Energy Technology (FET) won a contract to provide a work class ROV system and a Dynacon Launch and Recovery System (LARS) to ACSM, the Spanish-headquartered global maritime survey and ROV services operator.  

The FET Perry XLX EVO II will be delivered in Q3 2025 to support construction, drilling, pipeline and platform inspection, survey, salvage, cleaning and dredging.  

FET’s XLX EVO II ROV system is equipped with the latest ICE Unity Control System, incorporating remote operations and machine learning.

The ROV is being manufactured at FET’s UK facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire.
Image courtesy FET

People & Company News Vessels Vehicle News Ocean News Contract ROV

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Navantia)

Navantia Wraps Up Harland & Wolff Acquisition
(Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Solstad Plans Oslo Stock Exchange Listing

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

Halliburton Bags Major Drilling Contract with Petrobras Off Brazil

Halliburton Bags Major Drillin

First Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Substation Checks In at US Port

First Coastal Virginia Offshor

Navantia Wraps Up Harland & Wolff Acquisition

Navantia Wraps Up Harland & Wo

Aurora Offshore Welcomes First of Three Sea1 High-End Subsea Vessels

Aurora Offshore Welcomes First

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine