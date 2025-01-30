TotalEnergies Hires Stena Drilling’s Drillship for Work Off Suriname

TotalEnergies has awarded a contract to Stena Drilling for its Stena DrillMax drillship, which will be deployed for work offshore Suriname.

As part of the contract, Stena DrillMax will perform managed pressure drilling of one exploration well in Suriname with TotalEnergies EP Suriname.

The program, which is expected to start in the second quarter of 2025, also includes an option to extend for up to additional three wells in the same area.

“Stena Drilling is delighted to secure this work with TotalEnergies and looks forward to working with TotalEnergies to complete a safe, effective and efficient campaign,” Stena Drilling said in a statement.

Stena DrillMAX is a sixth-generation harsh environment dual-activity dynamically positioned (DP3) drillship, capable of drilling in water depths up to 10,000 ft.