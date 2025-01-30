Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TotalEnergies Hires Stena Drilling’s Drillship for Work Off Suriname

Stena DrillMax drillship (Credit: Stena Drilling)
Stena DrillMax drillship (Credit: Stena Drilling)

TotalEnergies has awarded a contract to Stena Drilling for its Stena DrillMax drillship, which will be deployed for work offshore Suriname.

As part of the contract, Stena DrillMax will perform managed pressure drilling of one exploration well in Suriname with TotalEnergies EP Suriname.

The program, which is expected to start in the second quarter of 2025, also includes an option to extend for up to additional three wells in the same area.

“Stena Drilling is delighted to secure this work with TotalEnergies and looks forward to working with TotalEnergies to complete a safe, effective and efficient campaign,” Stena Drilling said in a statement.

Stena DrillMAX is a sixth-generation harsh environment dual-activity dynamically positioned (DP3) drillship, capable of drilling in water depths up to 10,000 ft.

Drilling Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Gimi FLNG (Credit: Golar LNG)

First Gas Flows to FLNG Gimi from BP’s GTA FPSO
Valaris DS-9 drillship (Credit: ExxonMobil Egypt)

ExxonMobil Makes Gas Discovery Offshore Egypt

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Wind: Opportunities in a Vibrant, Evolving Offshore Sector

Floating Wind: Opportunities i

Current News

Halliburton Bags Major Drilling Contract with Petrobras Off Brazil

Halliburton Bags Major Drillin

First Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Substation Checks In at US Port

First Coastal Virginia Offshor

Navantia Wraps Up Harland & Wolff Acquisition

Navantia Wraps Up Harland & Wo

Aurora Offshore Welcomes First of Three Sea1 High-End Subsea Vessels

Aurora Offshore Welcomes First

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine