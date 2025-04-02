TWMA Lands Long-Term Drilling Waste Management Job for TotalEnergies

Specialist drilling waste management company TWMA has secured a three-year contract with TotalEnergies UK for its drilling waste management services.

Agreed following a call for tender, the contract started in October 2024 and includes the option for extension.

By prioritizing sustainable practices, this collaboration aims to minimize waste, maximize resource recovery, and reduce the environmental impact of drilling operations.

As part of the work scope, TWMA will deploy its RotoMill technology, which processes drill cuttings directly at the wellsite.

The innovative solution significantly reduces the need for transportation, resulting in substantial carbon emissions reduction. By leveraging the capabilities of the RotoMill, TWMA enhances operational efficiency, while supporting operators to achieve environmental goals.

“This contract award is a reflection of the close collaboration and trust we’ve developed with TotalEnergies over the years. Our advanced technologies and proven track record in delivering results have allowed us to support organizations in achieving its sustainability and operational goals,” said Jonathan Parkes, Group Commercial Director at TWMA.