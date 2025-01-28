Motive Offshore Sets Up Shop in Texas Amid Rising Orders

Motive Offshore, an equipment provider for the energy sector, has set up a new office in Houston, Texas, following a fourfold increase in its equipment for the Americas.

The strategic expansion will support increasing operational demands and sets the stage for continued growth.

The Houston facility will serve as a central hub for Motive's operations in the Americas and reinforce its increased local capabilities, achieved through key acquisitions and the relocation of important equipment.

In conjunction with asset expansion, Motive is launching a recruitment drive to enhance both its onshore and offshore teams, predicting a 75% increase in its local team over the next year.

The news follows the appointment of Jonathan Watt as Americas Regional Director in August 2024.

“The opening of our new office in Houston and the expansion of our asset base, significantly enhances our capabilities across the Americas region, bringing us closer to our clients with a suite of key assets.

“This development is crucial not only for meeting the growing demands of the energy sector but also for aligning with important US regulations such as the Jones Act, which governs maritime operations,” Watt said.

Motive Offshore has recently completed a significant cable installation on a U.S. East Coast renewables project and is preparing to execute three umbilical installation oil and gas projects in the Gulf of Mexico with water depths ranging up to 1600 m.