Sunda Energy Starts Environmental Survey for Timor-Leste Oil and Gas Field

Sunda Energy, the AIM-quoted exploration and appraisal company focused on gas assets in Southeast Asia, has started environmental baseline survey in preparation for the drilling of the planned Chuditch-2 appraisal well off Timor-Leste.

The survey vessel Outer Limit is now on location and has started the studies, consisting of extensive sampling of the marine environment.

The survey is expected to be completed within five days and the results and analysis from the survey will be incorporated into the environmental impact statement, which is currently under preparation as part of the approvals process for the drilling of the well.

Sunda Energy, formerly Baron Oil, has previously delayed the drilling of the Chuditch-2 well, principally due to overrunning drilling activities of other operators using the preferred rig, the company said at the time.

Sunda Energy is the operator of the Chuditch PSC, holding a 60% interest, with Timor Gap as its partner with the remaining 40% stake.