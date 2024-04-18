Timor-Leste: Chuditch-2 Well to be Drilled at New Location Following Site Surveys

SundaGas Banda Unipessoal, a wholly-owned subsidiary of UK oil and gas company Baron Oil, has selected a new location for the Chuditch-2 appraisal well offshore Timor-Leste.

SundaGas has been conducting site survey work in the Timor Sea over the last two months at the planned drilling location for the Chuditch-2 appraisal well.

The objective of the surveys was to identify hazards at a proposed well site, ensuring that a drilling rig can be located safely and with minimal environmental impact.

The site survey work consisted of geophysical studies (remote seabed investigation) and geotechnical work (physical studies of the seabed), using two separate vessels.

According to SundaGas, which recently completed the surveys, the detailed investigation of the location initially chosen for the Chuditch-2 well revealed an irregular seabed that would be unsuitable for placement of a jack-up drilling rig.

Therefore, the company selected a new more appropriate location, which lies 286 m to the east-northeast of the initial location. This new proposed location was satisfactorily verified through geotechnical studies in the second phase of the site survey and is now considered final.

The well will now be situated 5.1 km from the site of the original Chuditch-1 discovery well in a water depth of 68 m.

Based on 3D seismic mapping and the results of Chuditch-1, the planned vertical appraisal well drilled at this new location is expected to encounter gas-charged reservoirs 16 m shallower than at the initial location and, as a result, SundaGas now predicts a taller 149 m gas column in the reservoir target versus 133 m predicted at the initial location.

In parallel to the recent site survey operations, SundaGas' in-house drill team has further refined the well design, enabling the start of the process of tendering for essential materials that have long procurement times.

Design work on a Chuditch-2 well test is ongoing, led by SundaGas' well test engineer.

The company also said it is in discussions with drilling rig contractors and other third-party service providers in support of well construction plans.

SundaGas and its joint venture partner Timor Gap are working on resources to ensure successful delivery of the upcoming Chuditch-2 appraisal drilling campaign, which include discussions with a number of potential funding partners.

"The successful completion of the Site Survey, leading to the selection of an improved drilling target location with optimal seabed conditions, is another key milestone towards drilling the Chuditch-2 appraisal well. We look forward to providing further announcements on the Chuditch project, including with respect to well planning, execution and drill funding, at the appropriate times,” said Andy Butler, Chief Executive Officer.