Seaonics to Equip Five Vard-Built W2W Newbuilds

Close-up rendering of one vessel showing Seaonics ECMC Crane and ECMC Gangway (Credit: Vard Group)
Seaonics has signed a contract covering the delivery of five Electric Controlled Motion Compensated (ECMC) Gangways and five ECMC 3D Cranes for an international customer to a series of walk-to-work offshore newbuilds under construction at global shipbuilder VARD's yard in Vietnam.

The advanced equipment will enable the vessels to provide comprehensive maintenance, supply and operational services to offshore oil-and-gas installations.

The ECMC systems ensure smooth and precise movements even in challenging sea conditions by compensating for the vessel motion. The simplified design promotes operational safety and efficiency, reducing the time and effort required for cargo handling and personnel transfer.

The gangways will secure safe transfer of cargo and personnel from the vessels to offshore installations, and the cranes have a motion-compensated lifting capacity of 15T 3D lift and 15T motion-compensated subsea lift. Both systems have an outreach of 30 meters. 

Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam is responsible for building, equipping, sea trials and delivery of the five ships of VARD 3 32 design, contracted by Vard Group in November 2024.  All five vessels will be delivered in 2027.

"This is a significant milestone for Seaonics and underscores our position as a leading supplier of advanced electric lift and handling equipment. We look forward to collaborating with the shipowner and contributing to smarter, greener and safer operations in the offshore industry,” said Håkon Fauske, Seaonics Managing Director.

