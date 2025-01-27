Petrobras’ Berbigão and Sururu Merge into One Field

Brazilian oil and gas regulator National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) has made a decision to merge Petrobras-operated Berbigão and Sururu fields, in the pre-salt Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

Operated by Petrobras with a 42.5% stake, the fields are located in concession BM-S-11A.

In accordance with ANP ruling, the fields will report their production as a single unit, meaning the financial compensation required by the Brazilian government will be larger, as the field will be classed as the one with large output.

The ANP's decision also determines the unification of the areas referring to the Transfer of Rights contract for the Entorno de Iara Block (south of Berbigão and South of Sururu; north of Berbigão and north of Sururu), operated by Petrobras with a 100% stake.

However, in this case, there is no special participation charge.

Petrobras said it is evaluating, within the scope of the consortium, the adoption of appropriate measures in the competent levels, and will assess the possible impacts on its financial statements.

Installed in the Berbigão field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt layer, the P-68 platform vessel has been in operation since November 2019.

The FPSO is anchored approximately 230 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

The unit has the capacity to produce 150,000 barrels of oil per day and compress up to 6 million m3/day of gas, and is anchored in an area with a water depth of 2,280 meters.