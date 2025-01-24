Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Solstad Offshore Scoops Multiple Vessel Contracts

Normand Jarstein CSV (Credit: Solstad Offshore)
Normand Jarstein CSV (Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured contracts with undisclosed clients for three of its offshore support vessels.

The vessels that have been hired are Normand Jarstein, Normand Australis, and Normand Scorpion.

Normand Jarstein construction support vessel (CSV) has been awarded a 135 days firm plus option contract for providing subsea support and services, partnering with Omega Subsea. The vessel will operate in West Africa, with the start in March 2025.

Normand Australis CSV has been awarded a 200 days firm plus 90 days option contract for a renewable energy project. Normand Australis will operate in Taiwan, with the start set for February 2025.

As for Normand Scorpion, the anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) has been awarded a 78 days firm plus 42 days option contract for providing rig support in Australia. The start of the contract is in January 2025.

The commercial conditions are confidential between the parties.

All three vessels are owned by Solstad Maritime, in which Solstad Offshore holds 27,3%.

 Solstad Offshore also holds a 35,8% ownership share in Omega Subsea.

