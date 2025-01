Greece will launch a tender for new gas exploration rights in its southwestern waters on Friday after an expression of interest by U.S. oil producer Chevron, the Greek energy minister said.

Chevron submitted its non-binding interest to explore for energy at a deep-sea block south of the Peloponnese peninsula in the Mediterranean Sea.

"The tender process will start today," Energy Minister Theodore Skylakakis told Greek radio.





(Reuters - Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by David Goodman)