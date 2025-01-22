Aker Solutions Inks Long-Term Offshore Maintenance Deal with Vår Energi

Aker Solutions has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Vår Energi to deliver maintenance and modification services for its operated assets and projects offshore Norway.

The partnership also includes Honeywell and StS-ISONOR and builds on an already established collaboration model with clear incentives to work as an integrated team towards common goals.

The contract has a duration of five years with the option to be extended up to 11 years.

Vår Energi's operations span the entire Norwegian continental shelf with a diversified portfolio of 200 licenses and 42 producing fields.

In December 2024, Aker Solutions signed a frame agreement to deliver maintenance and modification services for Vår Energi’s Jotun, Balder, and Ringhorne assets in the southern Norwegian continental shelf. These activities are part of the partnership, Aker Solutions noted.

“We are proud to be a trusted and strategic partner for Vår Energi. At Aker Solutions, we believe that strong partnerships drive efficiency, foster continuous improvement, and enable a leaner project organization,” said Paal Eikeseth, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ Life Cycle segment.

"Aker Solutions, Honeywell and StS-ISONOR represent world-leading technical expertise and extensive experience in areas of strategic importance to our activities. With Vår Energi's clear growth ambitions, a strong and long-term partnership is crucial.

“We are working purposefully to achieve results through close collaboration, actively utilising our partners’ core competencies. By year-end, we will increase production to around 400 thousand barrels per day, which makes us one of the world's fastest-growing oil and gas companies,” added Torger Rød, Vår Energi's chief operating officer.