OMV Gets North Sea Drilling Permit

The Transocean Norge rig (Credit: Transocean)
The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted OMV (Norge) a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 35/6-6 in production license 1109.

OMV (Norge) is the operator of the license with 30% interest, with partners DNO Norge (30%), Pandion Energy (20%), and Aker BP (20%).

The well was drilled by the Transocean’s Transocean Norge semi-submersible rig.

The Transocean Norge is a Moss Maritime CS60 / sixth generation design drilling rig, built at Jurong Shipyard in 2015 and upgraded in 2018.

