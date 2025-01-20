Enefit Green Picks AFRY for Estonia’s Offshore Wind Farm Design

Swedish engineering consultancy AFRY has been selected by Enefit Green to deliver front-end engineering design (FEED) services for the 1 GW Liivi Bay offshore wind farm in Estonia.

AFRY, in collaboration with its partners, the offshore energy engineering firms Enersea, JBO and INGEO2, will deliver an integrated and comprehensive design over three years.

The scope of the assignment includes detailed site assessment studies, site layout optimization, foundation selection and design, transport and installation engineering and planning, and the full electrical design including the offshore substation.

AFRY has been involved in the Liivi Bay project, located in the Gulf of Riga, since the pre-development phase which began in 2022.

"We are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with AFRY as we progress with the Liivi Bay offshore wind farm. Once completed, the Liivi Bay offshore wind farm could cover half of Estonia's current electricity consumption and significantly boost economic development.

“The environmental impact assessment for the Liivi offshore wind farm has been completed and is now awaiting final approval. The FEED phase marks the next key step in making this project a reality,” said Johann-Gustav Lend, Head of Offshore Wind Energy at Enefit Green.

“This project marks a continuation of AFRY’s longstanding collaboration with Enefit Green. We value the trust placed in us during the pre-development phase and are honored to contribute to Estonia’s renewable energy ambitions through our involvement in the Bid-FEED,” added Jonathan Sistonen, Head of Business Unit Wind & Solar at AFRY.