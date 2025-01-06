Boskalis to Bolster Fleet with ‘Largest Subsea Rock Installation Vessel in Industry’

Dutch marine services firm Boskalis has announced the latest addition to its fleet, a giant subsea rock installation (SRI) vessel with a cargo capacity of 45,500 metric tons, which is set for delivery in the first quarter of 2026.

The vessel, named Windpiper, will be the largest SRI vessel in the industry, according to Boskalis.

The Windpiper is set to play an important role in facilitating the energy transition working on offshore wind projects, with the ship’s first projects are expected to be located in Northwest Europe.

The SRI vessel is being developed by converting an existing new vessel under the expert supervision of Boskalis.

With 227 meters in length and 40 meters in breadth, the vessel boasts a total installed power exceeding 31,000 kW, with over hundred single-occupancy cabins.

In addition to its moonpool for the fall pipe installation, the vessel will feature an inclined fall pipe, crucial for the protection of offshore structures such as the foundations of offshore wind turbines.

Equipped with seven thrusters and DP2 certification, the Windpiper will be specifically designed for optimal performance in challenging offshore conditions.

The vessel’s substantial capacity, divided over two holds, makes it well-suited for projects with a long transit distance between the rock loading facilities and the project site, such as those along the North American East Coast, the Baltic Sea and the Southern North Sea.

This large capacity minimizes the number of round trips required, ultimately leading to less emissions and lower costs per installed volume of rock, Boskalis said.