Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Noble’s Semi-Sub Drilling Rig Secures Work Off Australia

Ocean Apex rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)
Ocean Apex rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has secured a contract for its semi-submersible drilling rig Ocean Apex offshore Australia.

The new contract, with undisclosed client, is for a minimum 37 days, and will begin in direct continuation of the rig’s prior commitments in Australia, estimated to occur between the second and third quarter of 2025.

The 2014-built rig is currently under contract with Santos until May 2025, after which it will start working for Chevron until July 2025.

Ocean Apex is of enhanced Victory Class design, capable for work at water depths of 6,000 ft (1,829 m).

The rig’s maximum drilling depth is 30,000 ft (9,144 m), and it can accommodate 140 people.

Drilling Industry News Activity Australia/NZ Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Deepsea Stavanger rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor Comes Up Dry Offshore Norway
Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig (Credit: Saipem)

Aker BP Gets Green Light for Drilling Ops in Norwegian Sea

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind: Creating a Vibrant Job Market

Floating Offshore Wind: Creati

Current News

US NatGas up as LNG feedgas rises, Frigid Temps Forecast

US NatGas up as LNG feedgas ri

Compressor Failure Shuts Down Equinor's Hammerfest LNG Plant

Compressor Failure Shuts Down

Equinor Reaches Financial Close for Empire Wind 1 Offshore Wind Project

Equinor Reaches Financial Clos

Vantage, TotalEnergies Launch JV Set to Acquire Tungsten Explorer Drillship

Vantage, TotalEnergies Launch

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine