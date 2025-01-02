Noble’s Semi-Sub Drilling Rig Secures Work Off Australia

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has secured a contract for its semi-submersible drilling rig Ocean Apex offshore Australia.

The new contract, with undisclosed client, is for a minimum 37 days, and will begin in direct continuation of the rig’s prior commitments in Australia, estimated to occur between the second and third quarter of 2025.

The 2014-built rig is currently under contract with Santos until May 2025, after which it will start working for Chevron until July 2025.

Ocean Apex is of enhanced Victory Class design, capable for work at water depths of 6,000 ft (1,829 m).

The rig’s maximum drilling depth is 30,000 ft (9,144 m), and it can accommodate 140 people.