CNOOC’s South China Sea Oil Field Goes On Stream

China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has brought on stream its Panyu 11-12 Oilfield/Panyu 10-1 Oilfield/Panyu 10-2 Oilfield Adjustment joint development project in eastern South China Sea.

The project located at an average water depth of approximately 100 meters. The main production facilities include a new wellhead platform and an unmanned wellhead platform.

According to CNOOC, 15 development wells are planned to be commissioned. The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 13,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025, with the oil of medium and heavy crude properties.

The new unmanned wellhead platform of the project is equipped with ‘Typhoon Production Mode’ and heavy oil intelligent processing system, which is expected to improve production and operational efficiency.

In addition, the new wellhead platform is connected to the existing platform of Panyu 10-2 through a trestle bridge, so that the oilfields can share facilities and equipment, reducing the development cost.

Panyu oilfield has produced more than 380 million barrels of crude oil since it commenced production in 2003.

CNOOC holds 100% interest in this project and is the operator.