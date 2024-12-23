Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shearwater to Proceed with 4D Survey for Petrobras in Campos Basin

(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)
(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Offshore seismic services firm Shearwater Geoservices has been given a go-ahead from Petrobras to start one of the two 4D projects covering the Jubarte and Tartaruga Verde fields in the Campos Basin area.

Under the eight-month contract, announced in January 4, 2023, Shearwater will use its high-capacity vessel Oceanic Vega and will start imminently.

The projects have been included in reported backlog since the award.

“We look forward to the successful execution of these projects and to provide Petrobras with high-quality seismic data covering these important fields in the Campos Basin,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas Offshore Survey

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Koil Energy)

US Firm to Supply Subsea Equipment for West Africa Oil and...
(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Production System for Shell’s...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Floating Offshore Wind: Fuel for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

Floating Offshore Wind: Fuel f

Current News

ABS, Akselos Sign Floating Wind MOU

ABS, Akselos Sign Floating Win

Subsea Redesign Underway for Floating Offshore Wind

Subsea Redesign Underway for F

Floating Offshore Wind: Fuel for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

Floating Offshore Wind: Fuel f

Equinor’s 10% Stake Acquisition in Ørsted Now Completed

Equinor’s 10% Stake Acquisitio

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine