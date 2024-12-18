Shell to Seek Suriname’s Approval for Four-Well Offshore Drilling Plan

BG International, a unit of oil major Shell operating in Suriname, plans to submit a plan to the South American country's environmental agency for drilling up to four exploration wells at offshore Block 65, according to a company document seen on Tuesday.

Suriname is progressing toward its first oil and gas production offshore. A $10.5 billion project by TotalEnergies and APA Corp was green-lit earlier this year aiming to begin output in 2028.

BG International and Qatar Energy won rights to explore the area in a bidding round organized by state energy company Staatsolie that was completed last year, allocating three deepwater blocks to oil and gas companies in the northeastern section of Suriname's offshore area.

A non-commercial gas discovery was made by Tullow Oil TLW.L in 2017 in that area, previously known as Block 54, before relinquishing its license.

If authorized, BG will begin drilling the first well, the Araku Deep-1, in the second quarter of 2025 using a dynamically positioned drill ship yet to be hired, the company said in a document submitted for public consultation.

The locations of the other three exploration wells will depend on findings at Araku Deep-1. The drill ship will be supported by three supply vessels and helicopters to transport supplies, waste materials, and personnel, BG added.





(Reuters - Reporting by Ank Kuipers, writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Bill Berkrot)