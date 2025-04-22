Appraisal Well Confirms Bourdon’s Potential for New Development Cluster off Gabon

BW Energy has confirmed the substantial oil discovery with good reservoir and fluid quality at an appraisal well in the Bourdon Prospect offshore Gabon, which unveiled the potential of establishing a new development cluster in the area.

According to BW Energy, the second sidetrack DBM-1 ST2 well confirmed the substantial oil discovery with good reservoir and fluid quality of the Bourdon prospect in the Dussafu Licence.

Management estimates indicate 56 million barrels oil in place of which approximately 25 million barrels are considered recoverable.

The well was drilled with Bor Drilling’s Norve jack-up rig to a total depth of 4,731 metres.

Initial data shows that oil from Bourdon field has the lowest viscosity of the Dussafu discoveries measuring an average of 3.5 centipoise (cp), compared to 5 cp and 7 cp for the Hibiscus / Tortue and Ruche fields, respectively.

Evaluation of logging data and formation pressure measurements confirm approximately 11.2 metres of pay in an overall hydrocarbon column of 35.2 metres in the Gamba formation.

Bourdon is located approximately 15 kilometres west of FPSO BW Adolo and 7.5 kilometres southeast of the MaBoMo facility. The discovery will enable the Company to book additional reserves not included in its 2024 Statement of Reserves.

“The appraisal well confirms the potential for establishing a new development cluster with a production facility following the MaBoMo blueprint. We expect at least four producing wells.

“We continue to successfully expand the Dussafu reserve base which, together with multiple additional prospects yet to be to be drilled, will support long-term production and value-creation in Gabon,” said Carl K. Arnet, CEO of BW Energy.

BW Energy is the operator of the Dussafu license with 73.5% interest, while Panoro holds 17.5% stake, and Gabon Oil Company the remaining 9% interest.