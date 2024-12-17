Geoquip Marine Adds Retrofitted Vessel to Its Geotechnical Fleet

Geoquip Marine, a Njord Partners portfolio company, has added a seventh vessel to their fleet, which is being converted from a platform supply vessel (PSV) to the geotechnical services platform for the offshore energy sector.

The Geoquip Silvretta vessel, originally built as PSV by Green Yard Kleven (Green Yard), is being converted in Norway.

The conversion, scheduled for completion in spring 2025, will include the installation of Geoquip's largest drilling rig, the GMTR150.

The rig will ensure a low carbon footprint, lower fuel consumption and will enable the vessel to conduct geotechnical site investigations in a range of sea states.

Once the upgrade is complete, the Geoquip Silvretta will mobilize for a project in northern Europe, Geoquip Marine said.

The Geoquip fleet’s newest addition, was built as a DP2 vessel and no changes are planned to the propulsion, main components or machinery.

However, Green Yard will work with the vessel’s original designer, Marin Teknikk, to customize the interior for Geoquip’s global projects.

These upgrades will include installing a moonpool, moving and adding cranes, extending the shelter deck, increasing office and meeting space, and building a new accommodation block.

During the conversion, as many components as possible will be reused and recertified to minimize waste, according to Geoquip Marine. This includes recycling of the steel removed from the decks during the moonpool installation in Norway, while new components will be made of high-scrap-content European steel.

“Expanding our fleet with this new vessel, complete with our flagship GMTR150 drilling rig, gives Geoquip even more capacity to deliver high-quality site investigations in varied weather conditions.

“The Geoquip team can look forward to working on a vessel that’s been purpose-built for offshore site investigations and which will include a new accommodation block, ample office and meeting facilities, and an offshore laboratory to gather fast and accurate data for clients,” said Rune Olav Pedersen, Geoquip’s incoming CEO.