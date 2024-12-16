Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker Solutions Secures Maintenance Extension for Aker BP’s Norwegian Fields

(Credit: Aker BP)
Aker Solutions has signed a two-year contract extension for maintenance and modifications work for Aker BP, which covers the operated field centers Valhall and Hod, Ula and Tambar, Alvheim and Skarv, offshore Norway.

The existing frame agreement where Aker Solutions and Aker BP work under a joint maintenance and modifications alliance model has been extended for a fixed period of two years, from December 2024 to December 2026.

Also, an option to extend for an additional two years will be formalized subject to Aker BP license partners approval, the companies said.

The contract is valued between $45 million and $135 million, according to Aker Solutions.

“We see clear benefits from working as one team in a fully integrated project organization with Aker BP. Working in alliances enhance efficiency, drive continuous improvement, and provide greater capacity and expertise for customers,” said Paal Eikeseth, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions' Life Cycle segment.

