Shell to add Two Wells at GoM Perdido Platform

(c) HC FOTOSTUDIO AdobeStock

Shell said on Thursday its unit has made a final investment decision to add two wells at the Perdido platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to boost production.

The Shell unit, which operates the Perdido platform, said the two wells are expected to produce up to 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at peak rates.

The wells will be located in the Silvertip Frio reservoir, where Shell is the operator with a 40% stake and Chevron holds the remaining 60%. First production from the wells is expected in 2026.

