Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saudi Aramco Engages Subsea7 for Pipeline Replacement at Abu Safah Field

(Credit: Subsea7)
(Credit: Subsea7)

Saudi state-owned oil giant Aramco has hired Subsea7 for the replacement of pipeline at its Abu Safa field, offshore Saudi Arabia, under contract worth up to $300 million.

The contract scope includes the decommissioning of existing subsea facilities as well as engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of a new pipeline and subsea equipment at the Abu Safah field, located offshore Saudi Arabia.

Engineering activities will begin immediately, with offshore operations scheduled for 2026. The project will be managed from Subsea7’s office in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, with support from offices in Dubai and Singapore.

 “This award builds on Subsea7’s decade-long relationship with Aramco and track record of reliable project execution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We look forward to working together to deliver this project safely and efficiently, and we aim to support our client’s offshore development goals,” said David Bertin, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Global Projects Centre East.

Middle East Offshore Energy Subsea Pipelines Industry News Activity Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Illustration (Credit: Gulf Marine Services)

Gulf Marine Services Nets New Contract for Jack-Up Vessel
(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices )

Shearwater Geoservices Lands Third Offshore Survey Job in...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in Irish sea

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with

Current News

Shell to add Two Wells at GoM Perdido Platform

Shell to add Two Wells at GoM

BOEM Advances Leasing for GoM Offshore Wind Energy

BOEM Advances Leasing for GoM

Woodside’s North West Shelf Project Gets Australian Gov’s Approval

Woodside’s North West Shelf Pr

Saudi Aramco Engages Subsea7 for Pipeline Replacement at Abu Safah Field

Saudi Aramco Engages Subsea7 f

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine