SBM Considers Bidding for Petrobras’ Sergipe FPSO Units

Dutch firm SBM Offshore is considering bidding on a tender launched by Brazil's Petrobras to build up to two oil platforms for the state-run oil firm, SBM's president in Brazil, Jonas Lobo, told Reuters.

The tender, to build up to two Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels, is part of Petrobras' plans to develop an oil and gas field in the Sergipe state in northeast Brazil.

"We have huge interest in deepening the analysis so that we are able to participate competitively," said Lobo.

The tender was launched by Petrobras last month after previous attempts to commission the vessels were unsuccessful. The Brazilian oil giant made changes to the tender for the relaunch that Lobo believes will make it successful.

"We will collaborate to make that happen," he said.

Petrobras projects that the two platforms will have the capacity to process 120,000 barrels of oil and up to 12 million cubic meters of gas daily.

The company postponed the start of operations for the two platforms until at least 2030 in the strategic plan it published in November for 2025 to 2029. In the previous plan, both platforms were scheduled to being operating in 2028.





(Reuters - Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Fabio Teixeira; Editing by Cynthia Osterman