Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Study to Explore Impact of Floating Offshore Wind Farms on Ocean Life

Source: University of Plymouth
Source: University of Plymouth

Scientists from the University of Plymouth, Heriot-Watt University and the Marine Biological Association are leading a new project exploring the consequences of floating offshore wind farms on ocean life.

The FRONTLINE project will employ AUVs, satellite remote sensing, digital video aerial surveys and seabird and fisheries tracking to investigate how the rapid expansion of these wind farms and climate warming is likely to affect oceanographic processes and marine life.

The study will gather data from the Celtic Sea, identified by the UK Government as a prime location for accelerating offshore wind infrastructure.

AUVs will be used to investigate key ecosystem drivers, from physical ocean features such as fronts to biological hotspots like plankton blooms and foraging fish at the bottom of the ocean food web.

Leveraging NERC’s Autosub Long Range 1500 will be used due to its ability to operate in strong tidal flows for weeks at a time.

Professor Stephen Votier, expert in Seabird Ecology at the Lyell Centre, Heriot-Watt’s Global Research Institute for Earth and Marine Sciences, is leading the project. He said: “Floating offshore wind farms have the potential to accelerate global net zero targets however less is known about the ecological consequences, from ocean physics to biodiversity. By focusing our team’s expertise on ocean fronts, which play a vital role in driving marine productivity and climate cycling, the FRONTLINE project will improve understanding of how physical structures could affect plankton and forage fish dynamics, with knock-on effects on marine predators and commercial fisheries.”

Offshore Energy Industry News Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock

Nexans to Link East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm to UK's...
(Credit: Red7Marine)

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in Irish sea

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with

Current News

Petrobras, Ecopetrol Confirm Colombia’s Largest Ever Gas Discovery

Petrobras, Ecopetrol Confirm C

ABL Expands Its FPSO Expertise with Latest Acquisition

ABL Expands Its FPSO Expertise

Deal in Place for Construction of Saudi Aramco’s CCS Hub in Jubail

Deal in Place for Construction

Serica Energy Sees Another Production Setback with New FPSO Triton Outage

Serica Energy Sees Another Pro

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine