Inyanga Sets Up Canadian Offshore Renewables Division

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has opened a new office in Canada to help drive the development of offshore renewable energy in the country.

The new company is called Inyanga Maritime Services Nova Scotia Limited, based in Halifax Nova Scotia.

Kiley Sampson has been appointed as Vice President of the Canadian division and will establish a local team to provide offshore operations and engineering capability to the region.

The new company will provide marine engineering and offshore operations support to the marine renewable energy industry in Canada, across both the offshore wind and tidal energy sectors.

“Nova Scotia’s Bay of Fundy has been identified by the California-based Electric Power Research Institute as one of the best potential sites in North America for tidal power generation. Our ambition is to unlock the full potential of the Bay of Fundy and provide low cost, reliable renewable energy to Canada,” said Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group.

The Bay of Fundy’s huge tidal energy resource contains more than four times the combined flow of every freshwater river in the world, with the potential to generate approximately 2,500 MW of green energy.

Nova Scotia is also set to establish a major offshore wind sector including floating and fixed bottom mounted wind farms.

“Recently, a report from the regional assessment committee tasked by the Canadian government to define the offshore wind potential in Nova Scotia was released. It describes eight potential development areas for offshore wind that cover a total of 31,200 square kilometers.

“The opportunity for offshore wind is enormous. Many developers are now being attracted to the region and with our proven track record in fixed and floating offshore wind projects in France and the UK, we can help accelerate the growth of the offshore energy industry,” Parkinson added.