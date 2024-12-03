Gulf Marine Services Nets New Contract for Jack-Up Vessel

Gulf Marine Services (GMS), a provider of jack-up support vessels for the global energy industry, has secured a new contract for one its small-class vessels.

The contract spans a total of 18 months, including optional extensions, in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

No additional details were revealed by the company.

“We are delighted to see continuous demand for all our vessels in a highly competitive market. Maintaining high utilization is key for us to continue to deliver on our objectives. Our backlog now stands at $503 million,” said Mansour Al Alami, GMS Executive Chairman.