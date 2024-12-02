Akeng Deep Exploration Well Off Equatorial Guinea Results in Sub-Commercial Discovery

Kosmos Energy and its partners have concluded the drilling of Akeng Deep exploration well at Block S offshore Equatorial Guinea, which failed to deliver a commercial discovery.

The well was drilled to a total vertical depth of approximately 4,030 meters and encountered oil zones in the Upper Albian which, following evaluation of all data gathered, is deemed sub-commercial by the partners.

The drilling operation was performed using Noble Corporation's Noble Venturer drillship.

Kosmos Energy is the operator of the block, with partners Panoro, Trident Energy and GEPetrol.

The partners achieved first oil from the Okume infill well was at Block G off Equatorial Guinea in mid-November with production ramp-up ongoing.

The Ceiba infill well was brought online by the Block G operator, Trident Energy, mid-October and is performing ahead of expectations.

This marks the end of the 2024 drilling campaign in Equatorial Guinea, according to Panoro.

“Although the Akeng Deep well did not result in a commercial discovery, the identification of oil in the Upper Albian confirms elements of an active petroleum system and the data provide valuable insights into the potential of the Lower Cretaceous.

“The well results at S-6 will now be integrated into our subsurface models to refine future exploration and appraisal activities in the basin.

“At Block G we are pleased to report that both new infill wells at the Ceiba field and Okume Complex are onstream with the Ceiba well performing ahead of expectations and the Okume Complex well ramping up and set to add additional volume,” said John Hamilton, CEO of Panoro.