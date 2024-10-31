Trident Energy Brings Ceiba Field’s Infill Well Onstream in Equatorial Guinea

Trident Energy has brought online the C-45 infill well at Ceiba field, part of Block G offshore Equatorial Guinea, which is already producing over 5,000 barrels of oil per day.

The well first came Online on October 15, and according to Trident Energy, it will continue to ramp up production to reach its full potential.

The C-45 was the first of two infill wells at the producing Ceiba Field and Okume complex and was drilled with the Noble Venturer drill ship in 800-meter water depth to a total depth of 3,148 meters, encountering 142 meters of high quality, oil saturated, reservoir sands in an un-swept zone of the Ceiba field, in line with expectations.

The second well, OF-19, in the Okume Complex has been drilled in water depth of 450 meters to a depth of 2,195 meters and will be online shortly, Trident Energy informed.

Both wells are the result of extensive field studies, seismic surveys and simulations conducted by multi-disciplinary teams to identify and evaluate areas of undrained oil. These results demonstrate our technical capabilities to identify opportunities, deliver a deep water well drilling campaign and extract value from mid-life assets.

Trident Energy holds a 40% participating interest in Block G and is the operator through its subsidiary Trident Equatorial Guinea. Other joint venture partners in Block G are Panoro, Kosmos Energy and GEPetrol.

Following conclusion of the OF-19 infill well, the Noble Venturer drill ship will move to drill the Kosmos Energy operated Akeng Deep infrastructure led exploration (ILX) well in Block S where Trident Energy holds a 34% participating interest.

“We are pleased to have safely and successfully delivered the C-45 subsea infill well, a first for Trident Energy. This represents an important step towards our plan of unlocking further value from mid-life assets, a key component in our organic growth plan for Equatorial Guinea,” said Julien Vuillemet, General Manager of Trident Energy Equatorial Guinea.