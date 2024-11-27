Axess Group Secures More Work Offshore Norway

Norway-based Axess Group has secured a frame agreement extension with KCA Deutag, a drilling, engineering and technology company, to continue to provide its services offshore Norway.

The extension will enable Axess to continue delivering services to seven platforms in Norway, and expand its portfolio by adding two more platforms, bringing the total to nine.

The services include dropped object management, inspections of pipes, lifting and drilling equipment, as well as Risk-Based Inspection (RBI).

“We are delighted to continue working with KCA Deutag. The extension of the long-term frame agreement further solidifies our partnership in Norway, which began in 2017,” said Rune Jacobsen, Sales Director – AIM at Axess Group.