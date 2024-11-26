ABL to Oversee Offshore Installation Works for Iberdrola’s German OW Farm

Energy and marine consultancy ABL, a subsidiary of ABL Group ASA, has been awarded a sizeable contract to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services to support the offshore construction of Iberdrola’s 315 MW Windanker offshore wind farm, offshore Germany.

Hamburg-based ABL Germany will provide MWS services to support the offshore transportation and installation (T&I) campaign relating to the foundations, inter-array cables and wind turbine generators (WTGs).

Its scope of work includes the provision of expert technical review and approval of documents, operations and vessels relating to the warranted assets.

ABL did not disclose the exact value of the contract, but the company defines a sizeable contract to be between $1 million and $3 million.

The Windanker project is a major offshore wind farm in Germany located in the Baltic Sea, located about 25 kilometers offshore.

It consists of 21 15MW offshore wind turbines, with a combined capacity of 315MW. The installation activities are scheduled for 2025 and 2026, with project commissioning expected by the end of 2026.

“We are pleased to support Iberdrola in their construction of Germany’s all-important Windanker offshore wind farm. This follows on from ABL’s previous collaboration with Iberdrola in Germany on the Baltic Eagle project – reflecting our successful working relationship and the value we are able to bring to Germany’s growing offshore wind market,” said Reuben Segal, CEO of ABL Group.