Iberdrola Gives Go-Ahead for Its Third Offshore Wind Farm in Germany

Iberdrola has taken the final investment decision (FID) for its Windanker offshore wind farm, located in the German Baltic Sea, advancing the 315 MW project to delivery phase.

Windanker wind farm will reinforce Iberdrola’s Baltic Hub, which will add more than 1,100 MW of installed offshore wind capacity, comprising also the Wikinger project with 350 MW, and the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm with 476 MW.

Scheduled for commissioning in 2026, the Windanker project will feature 21 Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines, each rated at 15 MW.

According to Iberdrola, the $1.06 billion (€1 billion) project will create more than 1,200 jobs in the construction industry, with 130 suppliers contracted in 22 countries.

The supply chain is secured and binding orders for most of the key components have been placed, ensuring a smooth implementation of the project. The start of manufacturing work is planned for July 2024, Iberdrola said.

Dutch offshore installation firm Van Oord has been tasked with the transport and installation of 21 XL monopiles and transition pieces and the design, supply and installation of the inter-array cable grid for the project.

Havfram will take care of the of 21 offshore wind turbines, while Windar Renovables in charge of manufacturing 21 transition pieces for the Windanker offshore wind farm.