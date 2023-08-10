Windar Renovables to Manufacture 21 Transition Pieces for Iberdrola's Windanker Offshore Wind Farm

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
August 10, 2023

Credit: Iberdrola

Spanish renewables energy company Iberdrola has awarded Windar Renovables a contract to manufacture 21 transition pieces for the Windanker offshore wind farm in German waters. 

Production will be carried out at the Avilés facilities, with the collaboration of a large number of Spanish suppliers in the manufacture of the secondary structure, which will be integrated in the Port of Avilés, prior to its shipment to Germany, Iberdrola said.

The manufacture of the 21 pieces will require more than 450,000 working hours and will generate 400 jobs. Production is scheduled to begin in late 2024, with deliveries expected to take until around the end of summer 2025. Each of these elements will have a maximum height of 17 meters, a diameter of 8 meters, and weigh 400 tonnes. 

Windanker, which will be located in German waters, will have a capacity of 315 megawatts (MW), incorporating new generation turbines with a unit capacity of approximately 15 MW, and part of the electricity generated will be allocated to power sales contracts once it is commissioned in 2026. 

Windanker will reinforce the Baltic Hub, which will add more than 1,100 MW of installed capacity, also comprising the projects already built by Windar, the Wikinger, and the Baltic Eagle, 


