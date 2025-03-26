Vattenfall Makes FID for Nordlicht Offshore Wind Cluster, Buys Back BASF Share

Vattenfall has made the final investment decision on the Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind farms in Germany, and has agreed to buy back 49% share BASF is holding in the project.

Construction of the Nordlicht 1 and 2 wind farms is planned to begin in 2026, and Nordlicht 1 is set to become Germany’s largest offshore wind project. The wind farms are expected to be operational in 2028.

Also, BASF has decided to sell its 49% equity share in the Nordlicht 1 and 2 wind farms, acquired in 2024, back to Vattenfall.

At the same time, BASF secured access to long-term supply of renewable electricity, continuing the collaboration. This agreement will secure renewable power for BASF’s chemical production in Europe at a time when such additional supply will be needed.

Located 85 kilometres north of the island of Borkum in the German North Sea, the Nordlicht wind cluster consists of two separate sites - Nordlicht 1 with a capacity of around 980 MW and Nordlicht 2 with around 630 MW, with a total capacity of more than 1.6 GW.

Once fully operational, electricity production is expected to total around 6 TWh annually.

As part of Vattenfall’s sustainability efforts, both wind farms will feature wind turbines towers partially made with low-emission steel, reducing their overall carbon footprint by 16%.

The FID for Nordlicht 2 has been made on a conditional basis, pending the receipt of the necessary permit.

“The Nordlicht offshore wind cluster makes a significant milestone in the path to enabling fossil freedom. By accelerating Germany’s energy transition and supporting industrial decarbonisation, it will provide clean, reliable energy while driving innovation and sustainability in the sector. We look forward to realising this important project in close collaboration with our supply chain partners,” said Helene Biström, Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall.