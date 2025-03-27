Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
NYK Group’s N-O-G Buys its First SOV From Edda Wind

Mistral Enabler SOV, to be renamed Northern Ocean (Credit: Edda Wind)
Northern Offshore Group (N-O-G), an NYK Group company, has purchased Mistral Enabler service operation vessel (SOV) from Edda Wind.

The 81-meter-long Mistral Enabler SOV, with an onboard capacity for 60 people, will be renamed Northern Ocean.

N-O-G owns more than 60 crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and has previously managed SOVs, but this is its first owned SOV. An SOV is a large ship that transports workers and materials to construct and maintain offshore wind power generation facilities

Adding an SOV to N-O-G's fleet enhances its ability to support offshore operations and strengthens NYK’s commitment to reliable, high-performing, and efficient solutions for the offshore wind industry.

To remind, NYK became a co-owner of N-O-G in February 2025, in preparation for the anticipated future expansion of offshore wind in waters closer to Japan.

"We're entering a new segment, but with our previous SOV management experience, we're confident in our ability, which is well-positioned to support current and future operations. This vessel will significantly improve comfort and work efficiency for our crew and customers,” said David Kristensson, CEO of N-O-G.

