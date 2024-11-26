Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seatrium and Cochin Shipyard Form Alliance to Deliver India’s Jack-Up Rigs

© Jan / Adobe Stock

Seatrium Letourneau USA and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly design and supply critical equipment for jack-up rigs for the Indian market.

Leveraging CSL’s extensive experience in ship construction and engineering and SLET’s renowned technical expertise and design capabilities, this partnership aims to capitalize on opportunities for Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODUs) specifically designed to meet the needs of the Indian market.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Seatrium’s commitment to advancing India’s offshore energy industry with innovative solutions.

