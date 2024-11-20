HSM Offshore Rolls Out High Voltage Substation for Thor Offshore Wind Farm

HSM Offshore Energy has rolled out the Thor Offshore High Voltage Substation (OHVS) and lifted the GIS modules for RWE at its Schiedam yard in the Netherlands.

Upon completion, Thor will be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm, with a planned capacity of 1058 MW.

This substation at sea will function as the central hub, collecting electricity generated by individual turbines and transforming it to transmission-level voltage.

Green electricity from the substation will be transported via export cables to the new onshore substation at Volder Søndervang.

Once operational, Thor will provide enough renewable energy to supply over 1.000.000 households—equivalent to about one in three Danish homes.

HSM Offshore Energy is responsible for the full EPCIC scope of the offshore high-voltage substation and its jacket foundation. Installation of the jacket and substation is scheduled for 2025, followed by commissioning and testing in 2026, with RWE Renewables set to assume operation in the fourth quarter of 2026.

“Our successful roll-out of the Thor OHVS is an important milestone that showcase HSM Offshore Energy’s commitment to advancing offshore renewable infrastructure.

“This project highlights the strength of our collaboration with RWE Renewables, and we are proud to work together toward a sustainable energy future. We are laying the groundwork for what will soon be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm, a vital step in Europe’s green energy transition,” said Hans Leerdam, Commercial Director of HSM Offshore Energy.